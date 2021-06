Private lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced that it will set up a 'digital factory' and an 'enterprise factory' to roll out new digital products and services in the future and augment its IT infrastructure.

In a press release, the bank said that the digital and enterprise factories will be pivoted on APIs, data and cloud. The strategy is part of the bank’s technology transformation agenda to run and transform the bank, the release said.

The bank proposes to strengthen capabilities for the digital and the enterprise factories by hiring up to 500 people over the next two years, from diverse backgrounds, the statement said.

In December 2020, the RBI took the unprecedented step of stopping the largest private sector lender from selling any new credit cards and also launching new digital services, because of a series of network outages.

"The digital and enterprise factories will help us realise the strategy of ‘running’ the bank, while ‘building’ the bank for the future…We are poised to capitalize on opportunities that higher digital adoption will bring in India,” Parag Rao, group head – payments, consumer finance, digital banking & IT, HDFC Bank said. He further added that the lender aims to provide a seamless experience to customers across all platforms, on the back of resilient infrastructure.

As per the release the digital factory will build a new business utilising the latest technology and will be able to support large volume growth and plan for upgrading technologies. The lender is also developing future-ready IP technologies and moving to a native cloud architecture in collaboration with niche technology companies, fintech and large IT companies.