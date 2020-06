On-demand delivery platform Swiggy has launched a 'Jumpstart Package' for all its restaurant partners who are either already operational for delivery or restarting business operations with the implementation of Unlock 1.0.

This package will focus on easing key aspects involved in resuming operations and reducing the overall investment required to bring back customers. Important elements such as safety kits required for implementing hygiene protocols and business booster programs that improve visibility and drive orders volumes will be offered at heavily subsidised rates. Since the launch of this initiative late last week, over 40,000 restaurant partners have already availed this package.

Also read: After Swiggy, Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand

The 'Jumpstart Package' has been crafted by recognising business revival, continuity and growth as the three key pillars. To resume operations, restaurant partners will be supported with establishing safety and hygiene protocols.

Swiggy will share training content on the best practices to be followed at restaurant premises. Safety grade packaging material and safety kits will be made available at up to 40 percent off directly through Swiggy.

Restaurants will have an option to regularly upload videos and images of the safety practices followed by them, on the restaurant’s menu page on the Swiggy customer app to help build trust among customers.

Also read: COVID-19 Impact: Swiggy sacks 1,100 employees, to pare cloud kitchens business

'Business Booster' pack will offer efficient investment options to drive sales. To enable smooth cash flows for partners, Swiggy has activated bi-weekly payments options.

Restaurants will also have access to subsidised financing through the Swiggy Capital Assist Program. Regular updates and new initiatives on the restaurant partner app, along with the expedited onboarding process is being implemented to drive ease of doing business.

Pranav from Tiny Tuscan, Gurgaon said, "The aggregators and cafes need to work in tandem as a team to stay afloat. So, any relief for a month or two would go a long way in helping the industry. The aggregators act as a medium between customers and restaurants, so anything they do to get the customers back to ordering and restaurants to not shut down would help."

Kanwaljit Singh from Amrit Sweets, Chandigarh said, “Launch of Best Safety Tag has been significant in steps towards ensuring to safety measures taken by an outlet and hence reducing fear of online ordering. It has also helped us to document the necessary steps taken by us on a daily basis."

Also read: Lockdown got people falling out of love with restaurant food? This survey says so

Step Out Cafe from Jaipur said, "Jumpstart Package offers very good elements for restaurants. The "Best Safety Standard" carousel is helping one to build customer trust. The pay-out twice a week is also a good step which will help in smooth cash flow.”