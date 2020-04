Dalgona coffee! Lately, my newsfeeds on several social media apps have been inundated with posts about how this frothy, beaten coffee is a must-have “quarantine food” (Yes, this is a whole category now and apparently, also includes thousands of bread-making recipes); and how much of an arm workout it is.

But if you, like me, are on the verge of swearing off of coffee altogether if you see one more these posts, and are missing your daily dose of tasty, yet healthy food, then I’ve got just the thing for you. Here are a few recipes for delicious dishes with a healthy twist that even the culinarily-challenged will find easy to make at home.

Flourless Pancakes

Take 5 eggs, separate the egg whites from the yolks. You can use an empty plastic bottle to separate the yolks or use the shell itself.

To the 5 egg whites, add one of the yolks. Add a small glass of oats. Add some honey or jaggery, as per your taste. Blend all these ingredients until you have a smooth batter.

Heat some oil or butter on a non-stick pan (Trust me, makes a world of a difference!) and pour the mixture to make a small circle. Wait for it to cook. Once the batter starts firming up on the bottom and bubbling on the top, it’s time to flip. (Timing is everything, or you may end up with a hockey puck instead.)

Once both sides are a beautiful golden brown, remove it from the pan and place it on a plate. You can either stack your pancakes or eat them one at a time. For toppings, you can use honey, peanut butter, any fruit or fruit jams you have available.

Tasty and healthy pancakes are ready!

Flourless Banana Pancakes

A simple twist to the above recipe is all it takes to take these pancakes to the next level.

Take two whole eggs (No social distancing for yolks and whites required this time around). Take one banana, make sure it’s ripe. Next, mash the banana well, make sure there are no lumps. Add the mashed banana into the eggs & whisk it (If you don’t have a whisk at home, a fork will do a decent job as well.) Add your sweetener of choice as per your taste and add the oats like the previous recipe. Follow the same steps to cook the batter as above.

Voila, healthy banana pancakes are ready!

Egg White salad

Boil 3 eggs and remove the yolks (You can save one yolk to use as a garnish if you prefer). Cut the boiled egg whites into medium pieces.

Take half of a small tomato (Or a third/ quarter of a larger one… You get the point) and cut it into small pieces before adding to the chopped egg whites.

Add half an onion, finely chopped (Soak the half of the onion in a little water for some time before chopping in order to avoid the waterworks. Skip this step if it’s been a while since your last good cry. #selflove)

For more flavour and colour, you can add chopped capsicum or cooked corn kernels into the mix. Add salt & pepper to taste & then mix it well. (The packets of oregano and chili flakes you saved up from your last pizza delivery can also come in handy here.)

Remove the salad into your favourite bowl. Click a picture for your Instagram story, and dig in!

Ice Vanilla Mocha Smoothie

Now here’s a cold beverage that’s easy to make and doesn’t need hours of beating by hand.

Take one cup of chilled brewed coffee, 1 cup of greek yogurt (or regular yogurt) & 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream (the OG!).

Remove another scoop into a separate bowl (This is an optional step, for those who like to snack on the ingredients while cooking, like me.)

Add 3 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder, half a cup of milk, one scoop of peanut butter (or protein powder if available). Use a blender to mix all ingredients well.

Ta da! Serve in a tall glass with some ice and take leisurely sips while reading your book by the window.

The famous Chef Julia Child once said, “You don’t have to cook fancy or complicated masterpieces, just good food from fresh ingredients.” Here’s hoping Julia’s words inspire you to whip up something that’s good for your taste buds, and your waistline.