“Maa, how do I make dal and rice?”

This is what most of the calls made by 20-30-year olds to their homes would sound like ever since many cities started going into lockdown mode over the last few days. Being stuck at home without a cook or that roommate who can whip up something delicious and yet filling, can be a downer. And delivery services are out because of the “What if the delivery staff is a coronavirus carrier” fear. They are probably not, but then who wants to take a chance?

The only option then is to find that old apron somewhere in the back of your cupboard, gear up and march into the kitchen. Burn the food, or over salt it, or undercook it, and you will be the only one to eat it. That is exactly what most people, especially the millennial generation like me, staying away from their folks are doing. Their days are now spent studying, working, cleaning and thinking about what to cook next.

Making a list of all the easily available ration, vegetables, fruits, and beverages is right on top of the to-do list. Paapi pet ka sawaal hai, you see. A packet of chips, some peanuts or even Maggi is no match for a plate of a cooked meal. And mums are not the only ones helping out here; celebrity cooks like Ranveer Brar, Saransh Goila have taken to social networking sites where they share simple recipes and sometimes make it too.

Instagram, YouTube is now full of “quarantine cooking videos”. Amateur food bloggers, cooks are making the most of the opportunity. Rehashing old recipes, videos, tips, and tricks is the new norm. And it is not just experienced hands, even newbies are starting cooking series for 21 days where they record their food, recipe, and journey every day. Paradoxically, at a time when food is short in supply, the enthusiasm to cook is evident everywhere– food memes, gifs, photos, and videos.

I am sure every mother who is patiently explaining the ins and outs of making daal-rice is laughing at the end of the call, possibly saying, “I always said you might need it someday, well, this is it.” And who can deny them the sweet satisfaction.

Besides cooking, you will need to improve your bargaining skills and resourcefulness as well over the next three weeks. Food prices in all probability could inch up over the next three weeks because of supply disruptions. So practice those lines and a nice expression to go with them: “Uncle, I am a regular, some discount please” or “I will buy 2 kgs, not 500 gms, bulk pricing uncle, please”, or if nothing works, “Uncle, I will not get a salary this month (and pray that nobody from your HR team shops there).” And if the uncle is unmoved, check out from your circles the vendor who is more reasonable, and shop from there.

Drag the loot back home and wash them properly because you never know how they were transported. Boil or blanche them if need be, when preparing the meal.

Also, if you are the one with an eye on weighing machine, you might want to eat healthy for the next 21 days. Count those macaroni, weigh rice by the grain and soak the almonds. It is time you push your boundaries and keep the taste buds in check. Some nutritionists too are in on the quarantine game as they post-meal plans, alternative options and healthy food recipes.

So you have it all, the easy recipes, the really tasty ones, the good looking food recipes, the healthy recipes and the ones which take the least time. Just google whatever you are in the mood of and voila or else, just go to your favourite chef’s page, I am sure there will be something there that will have you salivating. And when in doubt, dial 100-HOME!

And if you have been patient enough to read this far, here are my two cents worth of recipes.

My go-to meal on lazy days is simple curd rice or tomato rice since both of them require minimal ingredients and are almost one-pot meals.

For curd rice, you need –

4. For tadka: curry leaves, green chilli, ginger, mustard seeds, cooking oil, asafoetida and coriander (optional)

And here goes…

Step 1: Soak the rice in triple the amount of water for 15 minutes (keep a hawk-eye on the clock)

Step 2: After that, drain water and rinse rice under running water a couple of times before pouring it in a cooking vessel

Step 3: Add 3 cups water and keep flame on sim. Don’t worry if there is more water than required. It won’t overcook the rice.

Step 4: After 10 minutes, take out a few grains using a spoon, and press them to check for softness. Some like their rice very soft, and others it a little crisp. Keep checking every 5 minutes till you get the desired softness.

Step 5: This is super important as it will make sure rice doesn’t stick. Drain the all water with a strainer and add some ghee/oil to it. Set it aside and cool

Step 6: As it cools, add salt (as per taste) to the curd.

Step 7: Mix curd into the rice.

Step 8: Now for tadka – Heat 2 tsp of oil in a big serving spoon.

Step 9: Reduce flame and add 1 tsp of mustard seeds and let it sputter.

Step 10: Add 3-4 curry leaves, a little grated ginger, green chilli cut in half. Switch off the gas. By now you can smell the treat awaiting you!

Step 11: Add a pinch of asafoetida (hing) right before you pour the tadka into the rice.

Step 12: If you like, garnish it with finely chopped corriander (dhania)

For tomato rice , follow the same recipe to prepare the rice.

And now, for the taste of tomato, you will need

4. Masala: turmeric, garam masala & coriander powder

Step 1: Heat 2 tsp of oil in a pan. Once hot, reduce the flame.

Step 2: Add 1 tsp of mustard seeds and let it sputter.

Step 3: Add 3-4 curry leaves, a little grated ginger, green chilli cut in half.

Step 4: Now add chopped onions and saute till they become translucent.

Step 5: Add the tomatoes now and saute some more.

Step 6: Put half teaspoon of turmeric, a pinch of garam masala, salt (as per taste) and 1 tsp of coriander powder. Saute once again. By now you will recollect childhood images of your mother at work in her kitchen

Step 7: Once the tomatoes & onions are sticky and masala looks well mixed, turn off the flame and put it into the rice. Mix it well. If you wish to, chop some coriander and garnish for effect.

Hot food, waah, kya baat hai!