Zypp Electric receives $25 million in Series B funding, aims to expand fleet in 30 cities

Zypp Electric's Series B round was a mix of equity and debt funding, where $20 million went in equity and $5 million in debt for fleet expansion from global impact fund IIX along with a large national bank participating the same, the startup said in a statement. Meanwhile, of the total $37.5 million funding, $30 million is in equity and $7.5 million is in debt or asset leasing.

EV-as-a-Service platform Zypp Electric raised $25 million in a Series B round, taking its total funding to $37.5 million. The startup is looking at expanding its fleet to 2 lakh electric scooters from the current 10,000 vehicles. It also wants to widen its footprint to 30 cities in the country by 2025-end.

The funding round was led by Gogoro — a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems — and new and existing investors, including Goodyear Ventures, 9Unicorns, WFC, Venture Catalysts, LetsVenture, IAN, Ivygrowth, Grip and others, also participated in it.

Zypp Electric aims to provide last-mile delivery by enabling major e-commerce, grocery, food delivery and ride-sharing giants to go electric. The startup said it has completed 15 million deliveries on electric vehicles for its pool of e-commerce partners, while saving 33 million kilograms of carbon dioxide till now. Some of its parterns on board include Zomato, Myntra, BigBasket, Dunzo, PharmEasy, Swiggy, Flipkart, Zepto, among others.

"With the funding, Zypp will work on further improving its driver experience, expanding its EV hub infrastructure with Gogoro battery swapping, building sharp IOT & AI-enabled EV Fleet management technology, and growing its operations team by hiring across technology and top-level positions. Overall funding will be spent mainly in team and technology and the rest in growth and expansion across multiple markets and use cases," the statement added.

The startup's co-founder and CEO Akash Gupta said partnering with Gogoro completes the former's tech EV ecosystem with the latter's battery swapping and EV offerings for the Indian market. "We at Zypp look to deploy 200,000 vehicles with plans afoot to be the largest EV services company in the world to reach our Mission Zero Emission. The impact that we’re creating in the lives of our driver partners is what brings sheer joy in our entire mission and we plan to make Zypp the most loved platform for delivery partners & our customers," he said.

Gogoro's CEO and founder Horace Luke said the new funding would enable Zypp Electric to able to expand its capabilities and market impact.