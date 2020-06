Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah and former-Zomato Chief of Staff Pooja Khanna, have today officially announced their foray in the mental wellness space with their startup, Mindhouse.

The team first dabbled with an idea back in December 2019 with their physical meditation studios. But within the first few days of the lockdown, they decided to pivot and switch to an online model.

As of today the Mindhouse app, packs in a bunch of guided meditation sessions and techniques which will be led by a team of instructors virtually.

Pooja Khanna, Co-founder, Mindhouse, said, “Online and offline channels will both help fuel this growth. Countries like the US have now reached similar penetration of Meditation as Yoga, and India will get there very quickly.”

The team, with its global experience behind them, also has an eye on the international market.

“Globally, meditation is closely associated with India, and we think a great product from India can do exceptionally outside as well," she further said.

Pankaj Chaddah, Co-founder, Mindhouse, added, “Mental health has come to the forefront with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and space has seen a huge surge in demand. While numerous other entities are offering solutions in conjunction with broader healthcare programs, there is a very clear need for a more singular, dedicated approach to mental wellness, which is what Mindhouse is focused on.”

The startups are focusing all their energy on the online app and are looking to target both beginners and advanced meditators.