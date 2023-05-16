Breaking News
Nifty Midcap above 33,000 for the first time in 19 months
This analyst says Zomato, Swiggy and other food delivery platforms may have to offer more discounts
By Kanishka Sarkar  May 16, 2023 9:43:23 AM IST (Published)

UBS says Zomato should not be worried immediately about users moving to ONDC but incumbent platforms could be forced to increase discounts or reduce commissions with the onset of the government funded platform.

Zomato shares may see more than 24 percent upside in a year, brokerage firm UBS said in a note on May 15 but expressed a slight caution for existing online food delivery players against the new government funded Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

The Switzerland-based brokerage says Zomato should not be worried immediately about users moving to ONDC but is of the view that incumbent platforms (like Zomato and Swiggy) could be forced to increase discounts or reduce commissions. It will keep an eye on ONDC's progress.
This comes as many users have highlighted the price difference in ordering food from ONDC as against Swiggy and Zomato. One user pointed out that a McDonald’s burger on ONDC costs less than half of what a consumer pays on Swiggy and Zomato. Another user pointed out how the same pizza was 20 percent cheaper on ONDC.
