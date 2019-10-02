#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Startup

Zomato says despite logout campaign, more restaurants joining Gold

Updated : October 02, 2019 08:35 AM IST

At the start of the Logout campaign that began on August 15, Zomato had 6,100 restaurants in India on Zomato Gold for dining out.
The NRAI has slammed Zomato for extending its "Gold" programme on its delivery platform, saying it is a desperate attempt by the online food aggregator to shore up the sinking fortunes of its flagship Gold programme.
The company said it now has 1.4 million members worldwide on Zomato Gold who are using their privileges more than thrice a month.
Zomato says despite logout campaign, more restaurants joining Gold
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

BJP announces 1st list of candidates for Maharashtra; Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South West: Check out the full list

BJP announces 1st list of candidates for Maharashtra; Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South West: Check out the full list

Samsung Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1.65 lakh, pre-booking begins on Friday

Samsung Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1.65 lakh, pre-booking begins on Friday

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV