Zomato says despite logout campaign, more restaurants joining Gold
Updated : October 02, 2019 08:35 AM IST
At the start of the Logout campaign that began on August 15, Zomato had 6,100 restaurants in India on Zomato Gold for dining out.
The NRAI has slammed Zomato for extending its "Gold" programme on its delivery platform, saying it is a desperate attempt by the online food aggregator to shore up the sinking fortunes of its flagship Gold programme.
The company said it now has 1.4 million members worldwide on Zomato Gold who are using their privileges more than thrice a month.
