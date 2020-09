Foodtech company Zomato on Thursday has brought Tiger Global Management on board with Rs 760 crore in funding. As per regulatory filings sourced from Tofler, Tiger Global pumped in the money through its Singapore-based investment arm Internet Fund.

The funding comes days after Zomato had raised Rs 456 crore from existing investor Temasek last week. MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Temasek, which is a Singapore government-owned investment firm, funded the company recently.

Also read: Zomato COO on profitability, drone deliveries and how he hires

Zomato has said it has been seeing recovery after it had taken a massive hit on business during the COVID-19 crisis. The company in July said it is expecting to make a complete recovery of monthly revenues in the next 3-6 months.

The company also said it had cut its monthly burn rate to under $1 million in July compared to $12 million in March this year. Zomato's revenues had more than doubled in FY20 to $394 million, a 105 percent jump from the previous year.

Also read: Sequoia top backer of Indian unicorns with 8 bets, China's Tencent 11th with 3 investments