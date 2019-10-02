#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Zomato logs 225% surge in revenue in first half of 2019

Updated : October 02, 2019 08:36 AM IST

Zomato said that its monthly burn rate was down to 60 percent of what it was six months ago.
Zomato is now present in over 500 cities across the country.
The number of restaurant listings globally on Zomato has grown from 1.2 million in September 2018 to 1.5 million in September 2019.
