Zomato elevates Akriti Chopra as CFO

Food delivery platform Zomato on Thursday announced to elevate long-term employee Akriti Chopra as its Chief Financial Officer.

Sameer Maheshwary, Zomato's previous CFO resigned less than six months after joining the company last year.

"Akriti has been building our finance and legal teams for more than 8 years now. Her analytical bent of mind, high level of ownership and moral authority make her a great fit for a CFO role at Zomato," Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a statement.

Chopra who joined Zomato in November 2011 was earlier Vice President of Finance and Operations.

Zomato's revenue for the first half of the financial year 2019-20 saw a massive three-fold jump - from $63 million in the same period in 2018-2019 to $205 million.