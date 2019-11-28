Business
Zomato elevates Akriti Chopra as CFO
Updated : November 28, 2019 05:37 PM IST
Chopra who joined Zomato in November 2011 was earlier Vice President of Finance and Operations.
Zomato's revenue for the first half of the financial year 2019-20 saw a massive three-fold jump - from $63 million in the same period in 2018-2019 to $205 million.
