Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta quits; here's full text of his mail to employees

Co-founder of online food delivery platform Zomato, Gaurav Gupta, a key figure in the run-up to the company's IPO in July, has resigned. In an email sent to staff at Zomato, Gupta said he will be starting a new chapter after spending six years at the company.

Gupta, who was the head of supply, had joined Zomato in 2015 and was later elevated as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and as the founder in 2019.

Here is the full text of Gaurav Gupta's email sent to the company staff:

All,

I am in love with Zomato and will always be. Came in 6 years back not knowing what this would turn out to be. And what a mind-blowing and amazing journey this has been. Feel proud of where we are today, what we have overcome to get here and feel even more proud of what we will achieve in the future.

I have always been asked this question – where does all this energy come from and what keeps you going? Answer is simple and very unique to us – from all you amazing people and how this bunch comes together to create magic.

I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life – the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward and it’s time for me to take an alternate path in my journey. I am very emotional as I write this and don’t think any words can do justice to how I am feeling right now.

I couldn’t have asked for more – I am so grateful for all the experiences I have had and thankful to all the folks around me for helping me become a much better person. I won’t be able to stay away from all of you and you will see me around and in action every once in a while. How can I not be there for the town halls – aisa to ho hi nahin sakta

Thank you Deepi for making me a part of this journey. I will always cherish the amazing times we have had together. I have learnt a lot from you all along and I know in my heart that you will take Zomato to heights that most cannot even imagine.

A big hug to MG (Mohit Gupta), Akshant, Akriti and RG (Rahul Ganjoo) for being such amazing pals on this journey.

Love you all. Do what you do best – create magic. Super proud of all of you.

GG