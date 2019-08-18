Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Zomato calls for truce with restaurant owners, says willing to rectify mistakes

Updated : August 18, 2019 12:32 PM IST

As many as 1,200 restaurants in several major cities have reportedly delisted themselves from the dine-in programmes of online platforms over "unsustainable" deep discounting offered by the aggregators, saying the table reservation services were hurting their business models.
Zomato has lost 65 restaurants, which is 1 percent of the restaurant partner base of its 'Zomato Gold' programme.
Restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa, Pune, Gurgaon, and Vadodra exited platforms like Zomato, EazyDiner, Nearbuy, MagicPin and Gourmet Passport under a #Logout campaign.

