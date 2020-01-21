Zomato buys Uber Eats in all-stock deal

Online food delivery startup Zomato has agreed to acquire Uber's food delivery business in India—Uber Eats—in an all-stock deal, which gives Uber Technologies a 10 percent stake in Zomato.

“Zomato Media Private Ltd. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Uber's food delivery business in India in an all-stock transaction, which gives Uber 9.99% ownership in Zomato,” said Info Edge, which has about 23 percent stake in Zomato, in a regulatory filing.

Uber Eats in India will discontinue operations and direct restaurants, delivery partners, users of the Uber Eats apps to the Zomato platform, effective today, according to the filing, dated January 21.