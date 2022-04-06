Zomato and Swiggy down: Customers unable to pay and order

Food ordering apps Zomato and Swiggy were down on Wednesday afternoon, with customers complaining they were unable to pay and order. The outage came during lunch hours on a week day when these companies witness a sharp rise in orders.

As users took to social media to complain about the outage, Zomato was quick to reply citing “technical glitch” as the reason for the inconvenience.

“Hi there, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon," it replied.