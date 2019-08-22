Zomato admits deep discounts are not sustainable

Close to 350 restaurants logged out of Zomato Gold over the past week. The restaurant industry is at loggerheads with food tech aggregators over two major issues, predatory pricing and deep discounting.

Zomato, which gets around 10 percent of its revenue from its subscription service Zomato Gold is trying to find a solution. “The discussion is around whether we are doing too much deep discounting to dine out. Deep discounting is not neither favourable to anyone and nor is it sustainable. The focus is on creating programs that are unique and which act as triggers for users to eat out,” said Gaurav Gupta, Co-Founder, Zomato, who refused to quantify the hit the company saw owing to the ‘logout’ campaign.

ALSO READ: Interview with the man leading the restaurant fight against Zomato, Rahul Singh

After meetings with members of the restaurant associations like NRAI, the food aggregator has decided to rework its Gold offering. Key changes introduced by Zomato include restricting the use of the Gold membership to one unlock per day and capping the number of Gold unlocks per table. Essentially, restricting it to two unlocks per table.

“We have identified a select set of cases that are hitting the restaurant industry more than it should. We are actively engaging with restaurants partners to bring about improvements in the Gold offering,” shares Gupta.

ALSO READ: A restaurant is losing money every time it serves a customer on a food aggregator, says Zorawar Kalra

With this, Zomato hopes to bring back restaurant partners to its Gold platform. Zomato has about 6,500 restaurant partners on the Gold platform and over a million active subscribers. “We expect most restaurants to come back over the next 5-7 days. We are working closely with restaurants and will respect the decision they make about the product,” says Gupta.