Zluri raises $20 million in Series B funding, to expand generative AI capabilities

Zluri raises $20 million in Series B funding, to expand generative AI capabilities

Zluri raises $20 million in Series B funding, to expand generative AI capabilities
By Aishwarya Anand  Jul 13, 2023 8:11:44 PM IST (Published)

With the new funding round, Zluri plans to expand generative AI capabilities in enterprise SaaSOps with CoPilot — an intelligent assistant to boost efficiency and productivity using no-code workflows. 

A market leader in SaaS (software as a service) operations — Zluri, on Thursday, July 13, announced a $20-million Series B funding round led by Lightspeed. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors, including MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital.

The company has now raised $32 million in total venture funding since 2020.


“We are excited to partner with the Zluri team as they revolutionise SaaS management and identity governance for large enterprises and mid-market firms in the US and globally. They have demonstrated strong market traction, driven by an innovative architecture addressing the twin drivers of cybersecurity and pressure on IT to reduce cost," said Dev Khare of Lightspeed.

With the new funding round, Zluri plans to expand generative AI capabilities in enterprise SaaSOps with CoPilot — an intelligent assistant to boost efficiency and productivity using no-code workflows.

Zluri's expansion plans include continuing to scale in North America and Europe to reinforce its presence in strategic markets and foster closer collaboration with customers. This comes after Zluri, since its Series A in January 2022, has doubled the overall team size. Meanwhile, it is also reinventing SaaS management and identity governance for enterprises.

“The enterprise SaaS consumption trends have led to under-utilised licences, compromised security, ineffective governance and overall suboptimal management of SaaS stacks for IT and security teams. We have fearlessly been building Zluri to scale for the needs of our community and have added a range of features to protect these companies and help them grow. Having launched and scaled our discovery engine in 2020 to help companies understand their SaaS stacks better, we have since launched an identity governance tool to manage access and now are launching the Zluri CoPilot to help enable faster workflows, said Ritish Reddy, Co-Founder of Zluri.”

Several companies are using over 1,100 SaaS applications by Zluri to run their operations and the number of companies adopting this trend is growing rapidly — 20 percent every year.

(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
Artificial Intelligence Zluri

X