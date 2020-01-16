Startup
Zinier raises Rs 638 crore in funding from ICONIQ Capital, Tiger Global, others
Updated : January 16, 2020 01:22 PM IST
Zinier has raised $90 million (around Rs 638 crore) in funding from ICONIQ Capital, Tiger Global Management and five other investors.
The series C round of funding also saw participation from existing investors Accel, Founders Fund, Nokia-backed NGP Capital, France-based Newfund Capital and Qualcomm Ventures LLC
The funding will support global customer adoption and expansion of Zinier's AI-driven field service automation platform — ISAC.
