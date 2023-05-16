ZestMoney says it's finalising new funding round from existing investors after founders exit

While ZestMoney did not disclose the amount it is looking to raise, it said the funding round would be led by existing shareholders, including Quona Capital, Zip, Omidyar Network India, Flourish VC and Scarlet Digital, and is expected to be closed in the next few weeks.

Fintech startup ZestMoney is looking to finalise a new funding round from its existing investors to support its business amid all three of its founders resigning from their executive positions and a new management team being appointed.

"This new capital will support the future growth of the business and finance the path to profitability," ZestMoney said in a media statement on Tuesday.

In a surprising move on Monday, all three of its founders — Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma, and Ashish Anantharaman — stepped down from their day-to-day roles. In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday morning, Lizzie Chapman said the she was stepping down as CEO, Priya Sharma as CFO & COO and Ashish Anantharaman as CTO of the company.

The new management team comprises three internal members. Mohit Chhajer, currently the vice president of finance and financial operations, Mandar Satpute, currently designated chief banking officer, and Abhishek Sharma, who is senior vice president of growth at ZestMoney will now lead the team.

ZestMoney’s media statement indicated that the founders had taken the decision to step down on their own.

"Today's announcement follows the decision of company co-founders Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma, and Ashish Anantharaman to step down from day-to-day operations. They will ensure a smooth management transition over the next 3 to 4 months and continue to support the business thereafter as key shareholders," ZestMoney said in its statement.

In a statement to employees, Chapman said, "As founders, we are proud of what we have built and achieved so far. But we believe that this is the right time to bring in new management to take the company to the next level. We are confident that the new team will drive the company in the right direction and achieve even greater success. As founders, we will provide full support to the incoming management team and do everything we can to assist them for the next four months to ensure a smooth transition."

The new management team stated, "We thank the founders for their immense contribution to the company over the last eight years and look forward to building on their success to make ZestMoney a major player in the Indian financial landscape for years to come."

"ZestMoney has continued to scale effectively since the DLGs were announced in India, and we have been impressed with the company’s progress," said Ganesh Rengaswamy, managing partner at Quona Capital.

"ZestMoney’s credit quality remains high and the company is close to breakeven. We are happy to support this next chapter for ZestMoney, which promises to be an exciting one on their path to profitability."

"The opportunity for ZestMoney remains massive," said Peter Gray, Global COO at ZIP. "Less than 4 percent of Indians have credit cards or access to formal credit. India’s exploding population only points to more opportunity ahead, and we are excited about ZestMoney’s long-term potential." Point of Sale financing is the fastest-growing category of retail lending in India, growing by approximately 25 percent in the last two years.

ZestMoney's business was hit last year after a series of regulations from RBI which affected its BNPL model. In the last few quarters, ZestMoney had exhausted nearly all its funding sources and was banking on the PhonePe deal for survival, which was called off in March on the back of due diligence concerns. Following the deal collapsing, ZestMoney laid about 20 percent of its roughly 450-strong workforce last month as part of its business continuity plan.

Amid reports of PhonePe acquiring liabilities, tech, and employees of the company in return for an $18 million line of credit they had extended to ZestMony when the deal was being evaluated, PhonePe founder Sameer Nigam took to Twitter to clarify that they did indeed absorb 130 employees, and a copy of the tech IP- but with the consent of the board, founders and investors of ZestMoney, and that no liabilities were transferred to PhonePe. Nigam even wished the company well and said he was rooting for them- indicating no bad blood.

The founders’ sudden exit has raised serious questions about the future of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) startup.

ZestMoney fired about 100 employees last month, and with PhonePe absorbing another 130 employees, less than half of its 450-people workforce remains at the company. It remains unclear what the current strength is, with reports of more employees leaving the firm.

The startup was founded in 2015 and is focused on consumer lending, offering personalised credit limits of up to Rs 2 lakhs. Its platform uses mobile technology, digital banking & artificial intelligence to underwrite small ticket loans to first-time Internet customers.

The company has raised more than $130 million from a range of investors so far, including Goldman Sachs, Ribbit Capital, Omidyar Network, Quona, Australia’s Zip, PayU, Xiaomi, and Alteria Capital. It was valued at $445 million in its previous equity round last year.