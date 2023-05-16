ZestMoney says it's finalising new funding round from existing investors after founders exit

While ZestMoney did not disclose the amount it is looking to raise, it said the funding round would be led by existing shareholders, including Quona Capital, Zip, Omidyar Network India, Flourish VC and Scarlet Digital, and is expected to be closed in the next few weeks.

Fintech startup ZestMoney is looking to finalise a new funding round from its existing investors to support its business amid all three of its founders resigning from their executive positions and a new management team being appointed.

While ZestMoney did not disclose the amount it is looking to raise, it said the funding round would be led by existing shareholders, including Quona Capital, Zip, Omidyar Network India, Flourish VC and Scarlet Digital, and is expected to be closed in the next few weeks.

"This new capital will support the future growth of the business and finance the path to profitability," ZestMoney said in a media statement on Tuesday.