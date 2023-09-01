CNBC TV18
homestartup NewsZerodha’s Nikhil Kamath looking to buy more stake in Nazara Tech

Zerodha promoter Nikhil Kamath is looking to buy more stake in gaming company Nazara Technologies as he wants to own a 3.5 percent stake in the firm, sources told CNBC-TV18

By Sonia Shenoy  Sept 1, 2023 10:20:02 AM IST (Published)

Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath looking to buy more stake in Nazara Tech
Zerodha promoter Nikhil Kamath is looking to buy more stake in gaming company Nazara Technologies, sources told CNBC-TV18 on September 1.

Kamath, who has already bought a percent stake in Nazara Tech, is looking to buy a total of 3.5 percent stake in the firm in his personal capacity, sources said. They added that talks with Nazara Tech are on and the deal is expected to close soon.
The development comes ahead of Nazara Tech’s board meeting due on September 4.
Nazara Tech has refused to comment on the “speculation” as of now.
Kamath is betting on the growing gaming industry at a time when the Indian gaming market is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2022 to $5 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28-30 percent.
At 10:12 am, the Nazara Tech stock was trading nearly half a percent lower at Rs 774.50 on BSE. The stock has jumped 50 percent in the past six months as against benchmark index Sensex, which has risen a little over nine percent during the period.
Nazara TechnologiesNikhil KamathZerodha

X