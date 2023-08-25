Zepto is 2023's first unicorn, raises $200 million, aims to list by 2025

Hyperlocal grocery delivery platform Zepto has turned unicorn with its $200 million series E fundraise. The deal values the online grocer at $1.4 billion, making it the first company to enter the coveted unicorn club in 2023.

The funding was led by new investors. StepStone Group (a NASDAQ listed global private market investment firm with AUMs of $138B) led the round along with Goodwater Capital (consumer tech investor based in the valley). Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Glade Brook Capital, Lachy Groom and others also participated in this round.

The fundraise validates Zepto’s best-in-class operating discipline. The firm has proven the quick commerce business model by turning the majority of its dark stores fully EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) positive.

Zepto’s burn has reduced significantly, and with this trajectory, the company will be fully EBITDA positive in 12 to 15 months. The firm says it has delivered these profitability numbers while continuing to grow rapidly. The company has grown its sales by 300 percent year-on-year and will likely achieve $1 billion in annualised sales within the next few quarters', the company said in a prepared statement.

Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder and CTO of Zepto said, “Even with this capital, we want to maintain our discipline, avoid complacency, and push hard to hit EBITDA positivity. In that journey, the biggest drivers of P&L improvement for us are based on technology and product. We are building one of the best supply chain product stacks in the country today and we are investing heavily in customer-facing product as well. This technical excellence is in our DNA, and I’m excited about the next phase of building.”

Founded in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto delivers groceries in 10 minutes through a network of delivery hubs across the country. The firm is now eyeing the public markets and aims to list by 2025.

Zepto operates over 200 dark stores in major metro cities in India, and approximately 50-60 percent of them have started generating cash flows, Aadit Palicha, said in an interview with Moneycontrol in May.

“This business is about execution, and we are succeeding because our execution is strong. Our culture of deep frugality and worshipping customers has gotten us here, but there is still so much for us to achieve. We are in this to build a generational company and it truly feels like this is just the beginning,” said Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO of Zepto in a statement.

In 2021, Zepto secured $60 million in a funding event involving investors like Glade Brook Capital, Nexus, and Y Combinator. Subsequently, the company garnered $100 million during its Series C funding round, followed by an impressive $200 million in its Series D round the following year. This investment was spearheaded by Y Combinator’s Continuity Fund and led to the company's valuation reaching approximately $900 million.

The quick commerce player reported a standalone net loss of Rs 390.3 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal, its first year of operations. Operating revenue stood at Rs 142.3 crore during the year. Zepto, which started operations in April 2021, clocked total expenses of Rs 532.7 crore in FY22.

India's quick commerce market is all set to witness 15 times growth by 2025, reaching a market size of nearly $5.5 billion, as per a Redseer report. The total addressable market for quick commerce in India stands at $45 billion, and urban areas are driving this market on the back of mid-high-income households, it added.