Nutrition company, Wellversed on Thursday has acquired Sportfit, a fitness coaching company that enables health outcomes through physical activities and diet counseling.

Backed by Yuvraj Singh, Wellversed will continue to scale and strengthen its health transformation programme by incorporating Sportfit's proprietary coaching methodology and technology for diet and fitness coaching.

This will help Wellversed, which has already enabled over 12,000 heath transformations, expand its portfolio of health transformation programmes to athletic transformations as well. With Sportfit onboard, the startup aims to enable over 100,000 paid transformations by the end of 2021.

Speaking on the acquisition, Aaris Kalra, founder, Sportfit, said, "I have personally mentored thousands of people, including athletes, to transform their health and behaviour. Something that excites me about Wellversed is the strong coupling between genuine nutrition products and health coaching that is an integral part of their approach."

"The lack of genuine healthy food and nutrition products was the biggest blocker we faced at Sportfit in making health outcomes more accessible to our subscribers. Since Wellversed excels in the nutrition supply-chain and has hundreds of perfectly crafted functional food products in its portfolio, it increases the pace of health and athletic transformations multiple times."

The acquisition will augment the 'Wellness Servicing' team at Wellversed, taking the total strength of the company to around 100 people. With its last pre-series A funding round, the startup achieved a valuation close to Rs 100 crore.

The company claims it has already gained a strong presence in metropolitan and tier-1 cities and aims at expanding across rapidly growing tier-2 cities as well as entering new International Markets in the near future.

Speaking on the same, Aanan Khurma, co-founder and CEO, Wellversed, said, "The acquisition strengthens our position as the fastest growing health transformation player in the country. With the acquisition of Sportfit, we are equipped to cater to all kinds of fitness outcomes that the consumers need . We welcome the Sportfit team to Wellversed and look forward to creating the desired synergies with them."

Incepted by Aaris Kalra in early 2019, Sportfit (Incorporated as Fitterprise Solutions), provides the convenience of being able to book physical activities and health transformation coaching at a time and place that’s convenient to the users.

Sportfit has a presence across 100+ athletic venues across Delhi NCR and was oriented more towards 1-to-1 in-person physical activity sessions and diet counseling prior to the lockdown.