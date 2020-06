Yulu, an EV micro-mobility service provider today announced a fresh round of Rs 30 crore in an equity funding round led by Silicon Valley-based VC firm Rocketship. This marks Rocketship’s first-ever investment in the Indian micro-mobility sector. The VC firm has backed many Indian startups including players Moglix, Khatabook, NoBroker, and Locus to name a few.

The new round investment will be used for further strengthening the mobility platform, technology solutions, and enabling rapid expansion. Amit Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Yulu said “We stand to benefit from their global expertise in supporting technology-led businesses and look forward to working with them.”

“Yulu is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in the micro-mobility space and we are happy to join and support the team. We believe that Yulu will revolutionize the daily commute of every Indian while having a significantly positive impact on the environment. We look forward to helping the amazing team at Yulu reach unprecedented scale on their path to creating a global leader in micro-mobility" said Sailesh Ramakrishnan, Partner at Rocketship.vc

So far, YULU has raised more than $20 million in funding from a clutch of investors like Bajaj Auto Ltd, Blume Ventures, 3one4 Capital, Wavemaker, and now US-based Rocketship. With more than 18,000 eco-friendly vehicles, as of today, Yulu has a presence in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Bhubaneswar.