YoungTurksAt21 | "Never imagined I would bring cricket to the US," says Rocketship.vc's Anand Rajaraman

In a chat with CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan on the Young Turks ‘Voice From The Valley’ special, Rajaraman recounted his early days as a student at Stanford University in 1993. "Little did I imagine during those years that I would be able to bring cricket to the US," he said.

IPL-style cricket is all set to enthrall fans in the US as the Major League Cricket kicks off on July 13, with Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen having ‘skin in the game’ as co-owners of Seattle and San Francisco teams.

"It's a testament to the popularity of cricket among the Indian Diaspora,” said Anand Rajaraman, who is the co-owner of the San Francisco Unicorns and co-founder of the venture capital firm Rocketship.vc. Along with his long-time friend and co-founder in several startup ventures Venky Harinarayanan, Rajaraman was among the earliest investors in Facebook.

"That was the first year of the world wide web and the internet had just taken off. That's how I was able to keep in touch with cricket and follow all the games. Little did I imagine during those years that I would be able to bring cricket to the US."

In May 2022, Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan led the MLC’s $120 million funding round alongside the likes of Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayanen, real-estate tycoon Ross Perot Jr. and others.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) teams were drawn to the prospect of growing cricket in America, with Kolkata Knight Riders owning LA Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings picking up a majority stake in Texas Super Kings, and Mumbai Indians bringing the New York team under its fold. The IPL franchisees own three of the six MLC teams.

On the question of MLC reaching the business potential of the IPL, which is valued at over $10 billion and garners more than 500 million viewers each season, Rajaraman said, "In a theoretical sense, this is an amazing opportunity. Cricket is the second-most popular sport in the world. Second only to football. America is the largest sports market in the world with a lot of cricket fans here."

Rajaraman says cricket-loving immigrants in the US, like himself, are a key factor. "What's happened over the last 20-25 years is that many people from cricket-loving countries have settled in the US. Not only from the Indian sub-continent but also from England, Australia, the Caribbean, and so on. Those numbers are growing."

"More minutes of cricket is consumed in the US than major league soccer (MLS), which is an established league in the US," he added. In fact, Lionel Messi recently joined David Beckham-owned Inter Miami in what’s been the biggest signing for the league in its history.

Rajaraman was quick to point out that San Francisco Unicorns has been able to attract the best of the cricketing world, starting with its head coach, the Australian Shane Watson.

"I am very passionate about cricket, but I have never run a cricket team in my life. So, we signed a strategic partnership with Cricket Victoria. They have deep expertise in cricket with two Big Bash teams. They helped us find Shane Watson, draft some of our superstars Aaron Finch, Mathew Wade, and Marcus Stoinis..."

A self-confessed Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni fan, Rajaraman said, "My heart beats yellow when I watch the IPL but in the U.S. Major League Cricket edition…my team San Francisco Unicorns have my support!"