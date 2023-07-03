YoungTurksAt21 | How Indian startups can scale the Artificial Intelligence mountain—the Nexus Venture partners perspective

Founded in 2006, Nexus Venture Partners has made investments in more than 150 startups with assets under management of $2 billion. The portfolio includes unicorns Zomato, Unacademy, Delhivery and Infra.Market.

There is a gold rush when it comes to investing in artificial intelligence-driven startups, as Silicon Valley and the tech world at large are good at creating bubbles, according to Jishnu Bhattacharjee, the Managing Director of Nexus Venture Partners.

Given the craze and concern around what’s being called the most transformational technology of our times, Generative AI has opened the world’s imagination over the last 6-8 months, causing a Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) among entrepreneurs and investors alike, explained Bhattacharjee on the sidelines of Young Turks’ “Voices from the Valley” special.

“We are getting pitched by five startups a day. All doing AI,” said Bhattacharjee, highlighting that the venture capital firm is measured in its advances, assessing startups on a key criterion — the sustainability of the business model.

“At the same time, it is very exciting to be an AI investor. If you are investing in artificial intelligence or not, you are still investing in it,” he said, explaining that for a consumer company or an enterprise company, the adoption of AI or leveraging products built on AI is inevitable.

Founded in 2006, Nexus Venture Partners has made investments in more than 150 startups with assets under management of $2 billion. The portfolio includes unicorns Zomato, Unacademy, Delhivery and Infra.Market.

One of the first VCs to see the potential of Indian enterprise software startups building in the Valley, Nexus has more than 75 enterprise tech or Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) startups in its portfolio, including three Indian unicorns—Postman, Dhruva Software and Hasura.

Investing from its latest and largest $700 million fund, Bhattacharjee reiterated that AI will be a key investment theme in addition to SaaS and fintech.

"We specifically expect to be investing a lot in AI because it is going to transform every industry, as we know it. Software is everywhere, AI is everywhere," he said. Nexus VP’s latest investment came in May, with participation in a $30 follow-on round for AI-powered supply chain startup — Pando.

Pointing to one of its AI unicorns H2O.ai, Bhattacharjee said open-source AI tools can be a key enabler for Indian startups to create what we now call co-pilots built for specific functions, industries or consumer use cases.

The AI stack comprises a powerful infrastructure upon which large language models (LLM) are built, which provide tools to create applications. “We expect a lot of innovation out of India in the application layer with open-source work powered by companies like H2O,” explained Bhattacharjee.

“There are lots of tools available with cloud companies or hyper scalers making things available. Indian entrepreneurs are using it at a massive pace and coming up with use cases which were not possible before," he added.

Founded by Sri Satish Ambati in 2011, H2O.ai is an open-source machine learning platform that makes it easy for enterprises and entrepreneurs to build artificial intelligence-based smart applications.

Used by over 20,000 enterprises, including more than half of the Fortune 500 companies in the US, the platform turned unicorn in 2021 with backing from some of its clients including Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Goldman Sachs, Nvidia and Wells Fargo.

In April, the open-source unicorn organised its first H2O World Summit in India. “We open-sourced H2O GPT live on stage and did a meet-up the next day. We had 600 people on a Saturday afternoon, passionately and curiously learning how to play and tinker with it,” said Ambati.

Talking about India’s potential to leverage AI and build problem-solving applications from education to healthcare, Ambati further explained, “India has a great talent pool with the most number of data scientists and engineers in the world.”

He further added, “India is one of the highly-digitized economies right now. It is producing more data in the world right now, perhaps barring China. That means you have the fuel for the most perfect conditions for great innovation to happen."

While the opportunity for India’s entrepreneurs remains, not only Nexus VP, but other VCs too are asking for sub-continent-specific applications. Tracking the wider slowdown in funding, investments into AI startups between January and May this year stood slightly over $500 million, as per Venture Intelligence. That’s half of what was raised over the same period in 2022, when AI was the outlier, a new investor favourite.