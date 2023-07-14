YoungTurksAt21 | Funding winter could get worse for startups: General Catalyst’s Deep Nishar

Some of India’s unicorns such as BYJU’s, OYO, Swiggy, PharmEasy, Eruditus, Pine Labs and Meesho, among others have suffered valuation markdowns at the hands of US investors in recent months.

The stubbornly high inflation in the US and the indigestion of the excesses driven by record-breaking funding in 2021 could mean startups are yet to face the worst of the downturn, according to the US-based venture capital firm General Catalyst’s Managing Director Deep Nishar.

The comments follow a big slump in global venture capital investments through the first half of 2023. Between January and June, VC funding halved to about $170 billion compared to the same period last year, with startups across stages suffering a hit, as per data from PitchBook.

Asia has tracked the global trend due to fewer late-stage deals, but the pain in India seems deeper, with a near 80 percent drop in H1 2023 to just about $4 billion, which marked the worst six-month period in four years. Venture Intelligence data put the pain on display: India startup funding in June fell to a 34-month-low.

“It could get worse from here,” Nishar told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction on Young Turks’ “Voices from the Valley” special.

“The reason is inflation, at least in the US, continues to stay stubbornly high, as well as the fact that the excesses of 2021 are beginning to show in terms of indigestion,” he said.

Some of General Catalyst’s most-famous portfolio startups such as Irish-American payments provider Stripe and e-grocer Instacart have suffered valuation markdowns and cut jobs in the tough funding environment.

An early investor in Stripe, General Catalyst in March this year co-led a $6.5 billion round in the payments processing company, slashing its valuation by half to $50 billion from nearly $100 billion. On the other hand, Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $12 billion from $39 billion in 2021, laid off employees and shelved plans to go for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and list on the stock exchanges until financials improve.

“In 2020-2021, the gap between valuation and value creation widened more than normally,” said Nishar, who was formerly a top executive at SoftBank’s Vision Fund.

Explaining that the gap has now begun to converge with corrections, Nishar said, “Valuations have rationalised, which is a great thing, and a lot of value creation happens in the cooler period…”

“Companies have not just taken the challenge but doubled down because of the value creation they have in their customer base,” he added, highlighting the measures undertaken by startups to cut costs, hunker down and pave a path to profitable growth for a longer capital runway.

Since inception, General Catalyst has raised over $14 billion across 11 funds. Over 1,000 investments in startups such as Airbnb, Canva , Deliveroo, Grammarly, Hubspot, Kayak, Snap and Vroom.

In India, the VC firm has backed 18 to 20 startups, from unicorns CRED and Spinny to social commerce platform CityMall and B2B SaaS company FarMart.

Speaking about General Catalyst’s investment strategy during the funding winter, Nishar said, “Strategy remains the same. Find the best possible companies, the best possible entrepreneurs and enter at the appropriate valuation. Don't get exuberant or too stingy.”

Having raised $4.6 billion for its 11th fund in 2022, General Catalyst is taking a cautious approach at a time when some of the largest venture capital firms have been replenishing their funds, creating more dry powder for investments.

Not only General Catalyst, since last year, some of the largest VCs such as Sequoia Capital India (now Peak XV), Accel India and Matrix Partners India have also replenished their funds, but the deployment of an estimated $16 billion worth of India-dedicated dry powder is yet to gain pace as global uncertainty prevails and fragility of startup finances stand exposed.

Commenting on the slowdown in VC investments despite a large war chest close at hand, Nishar explained, “When times get tougher, what also happens is more sanity ensues in the market and everyone takes a pause and that pause is very good, both for the entrepreneurs and investors.”