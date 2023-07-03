YoungTurksAt21 | DynamoFL — Startup that’s making artificial intelligence regulation-complaint & privacy-preserving

A startup born out of a PhD thesis of two Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) electrical engineering and computer science students is developing AI models that respect privacy without compromising personal data. Their innovative approach aims to train powerful AI models without collecting user information, potentially meeting the requirements of strict privacy laws like GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA.

Governments around the world are working to craft regulations to ensure artificial intelligence models are leak-proof when it concerns sensitive user data, be it someone’s bank details or health records. But, what if these powerful AI models can be trained without collecting data at all?

Can AI be safe and compliant with some of the world’s toughest privacy laws—EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) or the U.S.Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)?