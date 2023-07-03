YoungTurksAt21 | How Indian startups can scale the Artificial Intelligence mountain—the Nexus Venture partners perspective

Founded in 2006, Nexus Venture Partners has made investments in more than 150 startups with assets under management of $2 billion. The portfolio includes unicorns Zomato, Unacademy, Delhivery and Infra.Market.

There is a gold rush when it comes to investing in artificial intelligence-driven startups, as Silicon Valley and the tech world at large are good at creating bubbles, according to Jishnu Bhattacharjee, the Managing Director of Nexus Venture Partners.

Given the craze and concern around what’s being called the most transformational technology of our times, Generative AI has opened the world’s imagination over the last 6-8 months, causing a Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) among entrepreneurs and investors alike, explained Bhattacharjee on the sidelines of Young Turks’ “Voices from the Valley” special.

“We are getting pitched by five startups a day. All doing AI,” said Bhattacharjee, highlighting that the venture capital firm is measured in its advances, assessing startups on a key criterion — the sustainability of the business model.