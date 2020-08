Bengaluru is India's unicorn capital with eight unicorns, followed by Gurgaon and Noida, who have six and two unicorns as per Hurun Global Unicorn List 2020.

The Hurun Research Institute released the Hurun Global Unicorn List 2020, a ranking of the world's billion-dollar tech start-ups founded in the 2000s and not yet listed on a public exchange. This is the second year of the list and valuations are a snapshot of March 31, 2020.

First Generation Unicorn Founders

Unlike billionaires on global lists which include heirs and heiresses, the young disruptors on the Hurun Global List are primarily self-made and first-generation.

Bengaluru originates most unicorns in any age category city-wise

Bengaluru is India's unicorn capital with eight unicorns, followed by Gurgaon and Noida, who have six and two unicorns respectively. Analyzing the data on the basis of valuation, Bengaluru contributes to the unicorn list by adding unicorns worth $29 billion in total, while Gurgaon and Noida contribute by $19 billion each. Despite being home to only two of India's unicorns, Noida has a 24 percent valuation share, since fintech company Paytm has a base in the city.

India's Unicorn Founders Under 33

Founders Company Name Valuation US$bn DoB Age Ritesh Agarwal OYO Rooms 8 16/11/1993 26 Nandan Reddy Swiggy 3.5 21/09/1987 32 Amit Chaudhary Lenskart 1.5 32 Kavin Bharti Mittal Hike 1 30/8/1987 32 Rahul Jaimini Swiggy 3.5 3/6/1987 33 Nikhil Kamath Zerodha 3 5/9/1986 33

Source: HURUN GLOBAL UNICORN LIST 2020

The average age of Indian unicorns is seven years, of which two are less than four years old. Ola Electric is the youngest unicorn on the list, being founded in 2017.

Ritesh Agarwal's earned his wealth through OYO hotel chain, the world's third-largest and fastest-growing hospitality chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes and living spaces. The only brother's on the list Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath built Zerodha, which is India's largest retail stockbroker. They recently launched True Beacon- a global ecosystem of proprietary investment products, capital markets services and value-additional programs such as ultra-high net worth investor connectivity, philanthropic strategy and forging new strategic partnerships globally for UHNIs.

The youngest self-made entrepreneur under 40 is Ritesh Agarwal (25) of OYO Rooms, with a net worth of Rs 7,500 crore, followed by Nikhil Kamath (33) of Zerodha/True Beacon with a net worth of Rs 4,400 crore.