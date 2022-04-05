Young Turks TiE The Knot 11.0: Five startups from across India compete for funding

Mindpeers, Keto India, PMaps, beyDest and YelloSkye were the five startups that received funding at the 11th edition of the Young Turks TiE The Knot initiative, which is a coveted programme to pitch their ideas and acquire on-spot investment commitments.

TiE Delhi-NCR recently hosted this latest edition of Young Turks TiE The Knot at the two-day online conclave – Unstoppable India: TiEcon Delhi 2022.

Startups that made it to the finals included Habbit Health, Clear Dekho Eyewear, Pension Box among others. Post an intensive jury round, startups that competed for funding in the finals this year included Mindpeers, Keto India, PMaps, beyDest, YelloSkye and received funding commitments from investors to the tune of Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Initiated in 2013, TiE The Knot is renowned as a platform that offers high-value early-stage funding to startups that display unparalleled promise through their high-impact innovations.

"TiE the Knot was among the first platforms in India to give budding start-ups an opportunity to pitch to investors & stand a chance to get investment commitments all in real-time, in a unique televised format! We feel proud to have created a successful platform that has played a huge role in the success of startups over a decade," said Geetika Dayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi NCR.

Over the past 10 editions, 54 startups pitched at the program of which 46 raised funding across rounds – seed (30), Pre Series A (5), Series A (7), Series B (4) – from India’s top investors & VCs.

Some notable alumni of the programme include Impact Guru, Peebuddy, Wishberry, Happay, FT Cash, BycyShare Technologies Pvt Ltd (Mobycy), Navia Life Care, Curofy, Mishtag, Wedmegood, Edu4share (now Prozo), and PeeBuddy among others.

In addition to funding, TiE The Knot participants also receive coveted mentoring from leading investors in order to perfect their pitch and enhance their offerings.

TiE is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, education, incubation and funding. It is spread across a network of 61 Chapters in 14 countries.