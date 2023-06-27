YoungTurksAt21 | This startup by IIT-Bombay graduates is turning AI into a Masterchef in the US

Controlled by artificial intelligence, two screens, an infra-red sensor and an invisible weighing scale under the stove work in sync to direct (often chastising) a cloud kitchen operator, who follows the instructions to serve up a Michelin-star dish.

That’s the scene at a cloud kitchen in Palo Alto, California. The facility runs on AI-driven kitchen software, the brainchild of IIT Bombay graduates—Nikhil Abraham, Atish Aloor and Mohit Shah—who sought to answer a delicious question.

What if we could record the world’s most iconic Michelin-star chefs at work, feed the knowledge to an AI model and enable an army of cloud kitchen operators to create the dishes in exactly the same way—aroma and taste intact—and deliver it at the doorstep for anyone anywhere in the world?

Collaborating with top-tier restaurateurs such as Chef Srijith Girija Gopinath (2 Michelin Stars), Thomas Zacharias (Ex-Bombay Canteen), Chalapathi Rao (Masterchef Judge), Chef Sherry Mehta (Fox TV’s Grilled), CloudChef’s founders orchestrated a culinary dance between human and artificial intelligence.

Every move of the chefs were fed into the AI model with the help of video cameras, thermal sensors and weighing scales, letting the systems note down every detail to create a software for cloud kitchens to replicate the Michelin taste.

On the Young Turks “Voices from the Valley” special, CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan donned the hat of a Sous-Chef for the AI Masterchef and recreated Michelin-star Chef Srijith’s Rajasthani Paneer. But, the Chicken Ghee Roast by the same chef is the co-founder and CEO Nikhil Abraham’s favourite.

“If you had a tremendous amount of skill as a Michelin-Star Chef, you would be able to make a dish by looking at a cookbook. But, right now, you are able to cook like a highly-celebrated chef in Bengaluru, who has made it once in our kitchen. We are able to make it and eat it anytime here in Palo Alto,” said Abraham.

The startup’s mission is helping locally-popular restaurants (Kolkata’s Aminia), top chefs and food content creators scale their presence around the world. “Food has always been anti-scale. You can listen to Pink Floyd sitting anywhere in the world, but you can't order from your favourite chef,” said Abraham, who often describes their offering as the “Spotify for food”.

On Michelin-star chefs’ resistance to expand significantly, Abraham said, “Some Michelin star restaurants want to go fast-casual and spread across the U.S...if you look at categories, there is no Chipotle for Indian or Italian cuisine.”

CloudChef founders haven’t had to break a lot of sweat in convincing the top chefs about their offering. Blind-fold tasting sessions have left even the masterchefs impressed. Celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Roy Yamaguchi are now investors in the startup, alongside Rocketship.vc’s Anand Rajaraman, an early investor in Facebook.

“Overtime, we think all of the food will be cooked using computers, not human beings. In that world, we'll be able to have whatever we want, whenever we want”, said Abraham while affirming Chefs will not pull out their knives!