YoungTurksat21 | AI startup valuations in a ‘bit of a bubble’, do the business models work? Here’s The Lightspeed View

While the deep-pocketed, Microsoft-backed OpenAI has opened the floodgates to what’s being called the greatest technological innovation of our times, do Generative AI startups have a strong business model?

“There is a lot of excitement and froth in artificial intelligence and I would say from a valuation perspective, there is a bit of a bubble,” said Dev Khare, Partner, Lightspeed

“Don’t want to overplay it,” admitted Khare during a conversation with CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan in Young Turks “Voices From The Valley” special.

The concern mirrors the one seen in public markets, which has seen a rally in “supercomputing” or “AI” stocks, sparked by Nvidia ’s surge to its $1 trillion market capitalisation—the first chip company to ever do so.

For the better part of 2022 and 2023, the global startup ecosystem has been feeling the chills in a funding winter, but Generative AI startups have been rushing to the billion-dollar club like it is 2021—a total of 15 unicorns since mid-2022.

Compared with only $4.5 billion in all of 2022, about $12.5 billion in investments have gone into generative AI startups so far this year, as per data from Pitchbook. Out of 38 new unicorns in 2023, nine unicorns come from the emerging space.

“This is not a phase like the 1990s, where we didn't know how businesses on the internet would get monetised,” explained Khare.

Talking about AI as an ingredient technology which would enable existing businesses such as Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) companies, Khare said, “There are various business models out there—subscriptions, pay-as-you-go, advertising models and so on. These are very well established. AI enables companies that can take advantage of these models. AI enables new experiences but that model persists.”

“There is no business model risk here, it's about creating experiences that are 10x better than what's existed,” he added.

The adoption of the new technology or the intention to do so is clear with at least 500 companies across 27 sectors making 3,500 references to Generative AI or ChatGPT in their earnings calls since the turn of the year.

Dev Khare’s colleague and Lightspeed Partner Raviraj Jain says startups wanting to address the growing demand must be mindful of the defensibility of their businesses.

“If your underlying model gives you the output on someone's model like an OpenAI, what is it that you are building that is differentiated? One argument is building magical experiences on top of these models," he explained.

Among the 120-odd startups that Lightspeed has backed in its 15 years of investing, at least 20 work with an artificial intelligence foundation. The venture capital firm has also backed two Generative AI unicorns—Stability AI (text-to-image foundation model) and Glean (Enterprise AI Search & Knowledge Discovery platform).

The backer of unicorns BYJU’s , Udaan, Zetwerk and ShareChat, Lightspeed has so far invested in three Generative AI-type opportunities in India.

Without naming the company, Khare indicated one of the recent picks is striving to enable English-learning. The firm has also backed PortKey—an infrastructure software, which helps developers build better LLM-based applications. In addition, one of its key investments has been in Yellow.ai, which offers a Generative AI driven conversational AI platform for customer service.

“Customer support is one of the early adopter categories of foundational AI models,” said Khare, highlighting that consumer facing innovation may come before business applications in content generation, social media, dating and education.