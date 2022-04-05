World's largest brewer to use Uravu Labs' air into water technology

Have you ever thought about having a beer made from the air? Yes, you read it right. AB InBev, a Belgian multinational drink and brewing company that has Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois among other brands in its portfolio, is running a pilot project with Uravu Labs.

The Bengaluru-based startup has built a solution that captures water from the air using renewable energy. The technology makes use of desiccants (substance or chemical that absorbs or attracts moisture from the air) to pull moisture from the air, using renewable energy sources like solar, waste heat, or biomass.

Among many notable pilot projects that are underway, there is one pilot that Uravu Labs and its team of 25 is keenly looking forward to – and that is the one with AB InBev. With a commercial project for one of the largest brewing companies, the water-tech startup formally forays into the beverage sector.

"Beverage is our focus sector. This sector is one of the largest consumers of fresh water or groundwater reserves," says Swapnil Shrivastav, co-founder of Uravu Labs. "Globally, the beverage industry consumes millions of litres of water every year and about 40 per cent of this amount is sourced from groundwater. Thus, deploying our solution in this sector will have a large impact." According to Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) 2021 Report, 17 large beverage companies used 730 billion litres of water in 2020.

Other than a project with AB InBev, the Bengaluru-based startup is working on commercial projects with two real estate players and is in talks with a few other corporates too. "We are exploring possibilities with various government bodies, mostly civic bodies, and non-government organisations as well. Our technology can support the central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission, by setting up decentralised units in hamlets where piped water connections are not feasible."

Launched in 2019, Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide potable water to 3.8 crore households in 2022-23. In the recent budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earmarked Rs 60,000 crore for the scheme as well.

Uravu Labs: Turns Air Into Water

In the case of AB InBev, the company is not only planning on using the solar energy but also energy generated from the waste -- called brewer's spent grains (BSG) -- produced at the breweries. This process will address two issues — the use of BSG and supplying renewable energy to convert air into water. Initially, 5 litres of water per day will be extracted from the air, which will then be scaled up.

When quizzed on the cost of water using this process, Shrivastav says, "The quality of water is our priority, more than cost." He believes the price of the water will eventually drop as the project scales up. He further states that considering groundwater is more or less free in the country, the cost of water (generated through this process) will be largely higher. However, it is cost-efficient compared to 'water from air' generated using conventional energy. "The technology that we offer is largely for institutions or individuals who are conscious and aware that water is finite. Thus, needs to adapt to sustainable ways."

Uravu Labs was founded in 2019. But the duo – Swapnil and Venkatesh – started developing the technology way back in 2017, while studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut in Kerala. "There has been a significant change since what we developed initially. The technology then was power-intensive and depended on conventional energy -- not a sustainable system. But now it is powered by renewable energy making it sustainable," explains Shrivastav.

The company since its inception managed to receive several grants which helped it to develop the technology over time.

L-R: Pardeep Garg, Swapnil Shrivastav, Venkatesh R and Govinda Balaji.

When quizzed how the water-tech startup got its name, Shrivastav said, it was named after the Malayalam word for spring water. "It is also a word in Tamil which means relationship, which we got to know of quite later."

Investments

The startup – co-founded by Govinda Balaji, Pardeep Garg, Venkatesh R and Swapnil Shrivastav -- recently raised a pre-seed round of funding led by Speciale Invest. In this round, the company also saw participation from investors such as Peter Yolles (EchoRiver Capital, US); Soren Schroder (US), Shigeru Sumimoto (Conselux Corporation, Japan), and Tomoki Kaneko (Kaneko Cord, Japan).

Shrivastav asserts, "We will be looking at the next round in next three-four months’ time." The next fundraise will be to scale up their pilot projects customised to suit the needs of the particular sector or company.

He reveals that the company is looking at deploying the technology in Japan as well. "We have strategic investors on board from Japan and this will help us to expand to Japan," Shrivastav states.