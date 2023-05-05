With $42M funding, BluSmart’s core market “Delhi-NCR” to turn profitable by Aug

EV ride-hailing service and EV charging superhub infrastructure operator, BluSmart Mobility, has bagged $42 million in its latest funding round. The Series A2 round included an equity infusion of $37 million and venture debt of $5 million which saw participation from its existing investors BP venture and Survam Partners, with 50 percent of the round being subscribed by the BluSmart founders and leadership team.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, Anmol Jaggi, Co-founder and CEO of BluSmart said, “Our funds will get deployed majorly on acquisition of our EV vehicles which we get on lease, a substantial amount will go into building our charging infrastructure. Our burn rate is low so we don’t need that money for ourselves. So, the bulk of our money will go into capex for cars and charging infrastructure.”

With an all-electric ride-hailing fleet size of 3,500 EVs which are operation in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, BluSmart plans to add another 10,000 EVs in FY24.