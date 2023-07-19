Wholsum Foods aims to achieve revenue of Rs 500 crore within next few years

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Meghana Narayan shared the company's vision of reaching out to a massive audience, aiming to impact the lives of 100 million people within the next decade.

Wholsum Foods, led by its founder Meghana Narayan, is setting ambitious targets to achieve revenues of Rs 500 crore in the coming years. One of Wholsum Foods' flagship brands, Slurrp Farm , has been experiencing remarkable growth, with revenues reaching Rs 100 crore with a staggering growth rate of nearly 200 percent over the past three years.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Meghana Narayan shared the company's vision of reaching out to a massive audience, aiming to impact the lives of 100 million people within the next decade. Additionally, Wholsum Foods is determined to achieve profitability within the next two and a half years.

"Our goal is to get to revenue of Rs 500 crore over the next couple of years. We look at it more in terms of number of people that you can reach, so in the next decade we want to reach 100 million people," Narayan said.

Notably, the company recently introduced its second brand, Millé, which will provide high plant protein, fibre-rich, millet-based health food products to customers of all ages.

Looking ahead, Narayan envisions an extensive expansion plan, targeting seven new cities to be added to the current three, and aiming to have a presence in 40,000 stores, a significant increase from the current 2,000 stores.

