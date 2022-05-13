WhiteHat Jr saw fewer than 250 resignations & not 800 when employees were asked to return to office

WhiteHat Junior recently saw between 200 to 250 employees resign as against a media report that put the number at 800, sources have told CNBC-TV18.

A media report earlier this week claimed that over 800 WhiteHat Jr employees have resigned from the edtech startup in the last two months after they were asked to relocate to work from the office.

“On March 18, 2022, in a company-wide email, the startup asked remote employees to return to respective office locations within a month’s time. The sales, coding, and math teams were asked to work from Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru offices, respectively,” an Inc42 exclusive report said.

WhiteHat Jr. spokesperson confirmed that as part of its back-to-work drive, most sales and support employees were asked to report to Gurgaon and Mumbai offices from April 18, while exceptions were made for medical and personal exigencies and relocation assistance was offered as required.

The teachers associated with the platform, however, will continue to work from home, the spokesperson clarified.

“We continue to invest in developing relevant curriculum for students and build a strong teacher community with high recruitment and training standards," the platform to learn coding acquired by BYJU’S added.

The Inc42 exclusive report cited earlier said the resignations came from full-time employees of the sales, and math teams and that more were expected to put down their papers.

A former WhiteHat Jr employee told the media firm that a month’s time was not enough for relocation. “Some have kids, some have aged and sick parents, while others have other responsibilities. It is not right to call back employees in such a short period of time,” the person said.

One employee said salaries also factored in the decision to not return to office while another said, the company’s return to office policy was down to cost-cutting measures.

“The company was clearly running in losses. This was a cost-cutting exercise to reduce its expenses without ruining their name in the market,” the report quoted an employee as saying.