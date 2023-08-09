What's Up Wellness raises over Rs 14 crore funding in latest round

What's Up Wellness offers various types of gummy supplements in a bid to “make wellness fun and easy to consume”. To date, it claims to have served more than 2.5 lakh users, while selling over four lakh packs of gummies across India.

What’s Up Wellness, a digital-first wellness brand, announced on Wednesday that it raised equity funding of Rs 14.40 crore in its latest seed funding round.

According to the company, the funding round was led by its sole new investor, Unilever Ventures, the venture capital arm of FMCG major Unilever . This is also reportedly Unilever Ventures’ first investment in a health and wellness company. The round also saw participation from a few existing angel investors.

“What’s Up Wellness will utilise the amount raised through this seed round towards ramping up their team, furthering growth and scaling efforts, and most importantly, development of an array of new products aimed at solving all the major pain points faced by users with respect to their wellness needs,” a statement from the company said.

Prior to this, the company received angel funds from co-founders of leading consumer brands such as Sirona Hygiene and Clovia. Following that, it was also featured on Shark Tank India Season 2, where it successfully raised Rs 60 lakh in funding.

Speaking on the latest fundraise, Sayantani Mandal and Vaibhav Makhija, Co-Founders of What’s Up Wellness, said, “We have ... (prioritised) our customers, ensuring that we understand (their) needs to the T, and launching relevant, in-demand wellness products. Going forward, we intend to keep scaling and fast-tracking the growth."

Pawan Chaturvedi, Partner-Asia at Unilever Ventures, said the investment in What’s Up Wellness is in line with Unilever's strategy of supporting and investing in promising independent brands in the health & wellness space . "India presents a large opportunity for the wellness segment and What’s Up Wellness, with its innovative & modern formats, aims to capture this fast-transforming market. We are excited to be early supporters of What’s Up Wellness in their next growth phase,” he said

What’s Up Wellness also shared that it has grown more than 12 times in the last year. With an ARR of Rs 30 crore and a 40 percent recurring customer rate, the company said it hopes to become a 100 crore brand within the next two years. By the same time period, the firm intends to launch approximately 12 additional products that will address a variety of wellness-related use cases for its users.

The company offers various types of gummy supplements in a bid to “make wellness fun and easy to consume”. To date, it claims to have served more than 2.5 lakh users, while selling over four lakh packs of gummies across India.