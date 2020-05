It isn’t a great time to run a tech start-up. It hasn’t particularly been smooth sailing given the recent spate of layoffs at Swiggy, Zomato, Ola and Uber. Just days ago, SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son predicted that nearly 15 of his fund’s start-ups could go bankrupt, thanks to the COVID-19 fallout. However, some Indian start-ups have managed to weather the crisis.

The likes of logistics start-up Clickpost and edu-tech firm Classplus have not only ramped up hiring during the COVID-19 lockdown, but also have embarked on previously earmarked expansion plans.

Online fitness enterprise FITTR has also reported an increase in FY20 revenues. How did these firms buck the trend? We spoke to their CEOs, to find out.

Clickpost:

After registering a six-fold revenue growth in the past 12 months, Clickpost says it does not see any need to downsize its teams or cut salaries. “We are well-capitalised and don't believe we would need to resort to any re-structuring that will impact our colleagues,” said Naman Vijay, the company’s co-founder and CEO.

The company said that its cash reserves allow it the buffer of not resorting to layoffs.

In fact, the logistics start-up has been actively hiring even after the nationwide lockdown came into force on March 25. “We are hiring for roles in tech and marketing, and have increased our headcount by 30 percent over the past 45 days,” Naman added.

Most of these decisions owe themselves to the company reporting profits for two years straight. But it hasn’t been easy going since business took a hit during the first two phases of the nationwide lockdown. “During Lockdown 1 and 2, when only essentials were allowed in e-commerce, our revenue took a hit of over 50 percent,” said Naman, “But we still generated revenue from our international businesses and from clients selling essentials category.”

The new normal has now seen the company run its sales remotely, but with its share of challenges. “Enterprise software has always included a face-to-face element,” said Naman, “We haven’t been able to shift all our sales processes online.” Clickpost will now re-align a large chunk of its focus to international markets that have possibly weathered the COVID-19 pandemic. “Serving multiple markets hedges the risk from an economic perspective as some countries will deal with the pandemic better than others,” he said.

FITTR:

If there’s one check-box that online fitness enterprise FITTR managed to tick off and whose fruits it has managed to enjoy, it’s the simple mantra of running a lean, agile workforce. The start-up has just 75 employees on its payroll, all of whom began working from home on March 18 — a week before the nationwide lockdown began.

Today, the company’s “cash-positive” model is thanks to its low-cost operations and a parallel upwards trajectory in gross revenues. “Our gross revenue for FY20 saw a 30 percent growth, year-on-year,” said FITTR founder Jitendra Chouksey.

The company’s focus lies in online coaching. The model has helped FITTR clock $13 million in aggregate gross revenues since inception. It helped the company continue to keep costs, infrastructure and marketing spend as low as possible. “We have zero expenditure incurred by way of ads and marketing,” said Chouksey. “The model has proved successful and we are confident it will continue to work.”

The app’s 200 coaches continue to go about overseeing users’ fitness regimens, and FITTR says it is utilising its entire capacity towards planning home workouts for over a lakh users, on the Android platform alone. The app’s revenue is completely driven by user enrolments with its fitness coaches, which have continued through the lockdown.

Classplus

“We are aggressively hiring across technology and product portfolios,” said Mukul Rustagi, co-founder and CEO, Classplus. “We have enough fuel in our reserves to keep going, and our recent Series-A funding has also kept us in good stead.”