Investing in WeWork was a misstep and a terrible investment, said T. Rowe Price, a US-based asset management company, making a blunt remark on the investment made in 2014 in the office-leasing startup.

In the T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Portfolio’s annual report to shareholders filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, the asset manager said that it is ready to declare this a terrible investment.

“We seek to learn from our missteps, and it is clear that we misread the motivations of WeWork’s management and our investment partners,” T. Rowe Price said.

In the report, T. Rowe explained how its small private investment in 2014 in this upstart provider of amenity-rich office space caused it ‘outsized headaches’ and ‘disappointments.’

“Explicit in our investment was an understanding with WeWork’s management that they would slow the company’s blistering pace of growth and focus instead on developing a more sustainable business strategy. They took our advice for a few months, but new investors soon arrived who convinced management to put its foot back on the accelerator,” it said.

Further, it added that massive losses soon followed, but the CEO promised profitability was just over the horizon.

“We did not take him at his word, and we communicated to WeWork’s management and board our displeasure with its eroding corporate governance,” the report said.

In 2017 and again in 2019, T. Rowe Price sold stock in tenders totaling about 16 percent of its shares and 50 percent of its initial investment. It also had a tentative deal to sell its remaining shares to a large investor in early 2019.

“Unfortunately, WeWork’s management had to approve the transaction, and they refused. In the wake of intense public scrutiny, WeWork abandoned its IPO plans this fall, leaving our remaining shares worth a fraction of their earlier valuation,” the report added.

“In short, we believe the WeWork debacle was an error in judgment, not in process,” T. Rowe Price said.