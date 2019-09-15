WeWork IPO spells rough landing for CEO Adam Neumann
Updated : September 15, 2019 04:24 PM IST
Adam Neumann's plans to take WeWork's corporate parent the We Company public have backfired, as his company becomes the poster child for a bubble in venture capital fundraising that has pushed some start-ups to unsustainable valuations.
The We Company is contemplating slashing its valuation to as low as $10 billion from the $47 billion billing clinched in a private fundraising round in January backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.+
Neumann, now a billionaire as the majority owner of We Company, also has said he thought money was the goal in life until he met his wife Rebekah, a cousin of actress Gwyneth Paltrow.
