Startup

We create weapons with attributes that foreign ones lack, says CEO of startup behind India’s first sniper rifles

Updated : February 07, 2020 01:26 PM IST

CNBCTV18.com spoke to SSS Defence's chief executive officer (CEO) Vivek Krishnan on a raft of issues ranging from the inspiration behind the company to business challenges in front of a start-up working in a sector dominated by state-owned and foreign companies.
We create weapons with attributes that foreign ones lack, says CEO of startup behind India’s first sniper rifles

