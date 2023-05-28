Water conservation startups hailed in PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the role of three startups in conservation of water. The startups Fluxgen, LivNSense and KumbhiKagaz have been involved in water conservation over the years through innovation and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the role of three startups in conservation of water. The startups Fluxgen, LivNSense and KumbhiKagaz have been involved in water conservation over the years through innovation and technology.

Fluxgen

Fluxgen is a startup that specialises in providing AI and IoT-based end-to-end water management solutions. With its innovative approach, Fluxgen aims to help industries achieve water positivity by optimizing water usage, reducing waste, and improving overall efficiency in water infrastructure.

At the core of Fluxgen's offerings is AquaGen, a state-of-the-art smart real-time water flow and level monitoring system. This cutting-edge solution is designed to collect meaningful and actionable data about water flow and distribution within industrial infrastructure. By continuously monitoring water usage, AquaGen provides valuable insights to identify inefficiencies and areas for improvement.

With Fluxgen's AquaGen, industries can significantly improve their operational efficiency in managing water resources. The system analyzes consumption patterns over time, identifying inefficiencies and areas where water usage can be optimized. By alerting ground maintenance personnel through its mobile and web application, AquaGen enables immediate corrective action.

LivNSense

LivNSense is an innovative platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable effective monitoring of water distribution and reduction of wastage.

With its advanced Industrial IoT Platform called GreenOps™, LivNSense transforms process industries into a Cognitive Living Equipment, paving the way for the "SMART Factory of the Future."

By utilizing a combination of sensors, AI vision-based technologies, and custom AI/ML/DL libraries, the platform offers real-time insights, predictive foresight, and economic impact assessments. LivNSense's cloud-agnostic platform provides flexibility with on-premises, hybrid, and cloud deployment options, allowing businesses to optimize conversion economics and prioritize health, safety, and environmental factors. LivNSense is at the forefront of driving efficiency, sustainability, and profitability in Industry 4.0.

KumbhiKagaz

KumbhiKagaz is an Assam-based start-up which has embarked upon a special task. They are working on making paper from water hyacinth, which was once considered a problem for water sources.

Numerous efforts have been made to clean and destroy water hyacinth but none have worked out. So, instead of destroying the species which is a biological waste, KumbhiKagaz started using them to make paper.

This also saves the humongous amount of trees which are cut down every year to produce it. And since it is biodegradable, it reduces solid waste which is not sent for recycling by 26%.

The company's unique paper-making process involves using agricultural waste, such as cotton rags, to create high-quality and chemical-free paper products. Kumbhi Kagaz's handmade paper is not only biodegradable but also supports rural artisans and women empowerment.