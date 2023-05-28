Water conservation startups hailed in PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the role of three startups in conservation of water. The startups Fluxgen, LivNSense and KumbhiKagaz have been involved in water conservation over the years through innovation and technology.

Fluxgen

Fluxgen is a startup that specialises in providing AI and IoT-based end-to-end water management solutions. With its innovative approach, Fluxgen aims to help industries achieve water positivity by optimizing water usage, reducing waste, and improving overall efficiency in water infrastructure.

At the core of Fluxgen's offerings is AquaGen, a state-of-the-art smart real-time water flow and level monitoring system. This cutting-edge solution is designed to collect meaningful and actionable data about water flow and distribution within industrial infrastructure. By continuously monitoring water usage, AquaGen provides valuable insights to identify inefficiencies and areas for improvement.