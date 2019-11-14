Business
Walmart wants to monetise PhonePe's 55 million user base
Updated : November 14, 2019 09:15 PM IST
PhonePe is acquiring more than three million new customers per month, says Walmart
Walmart is already looking to hive off PhonePe from Flipkart as per recent reports
