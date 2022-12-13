Virtual Reality ed-tech startup iXRLabs raises $800,000 seed investment

Gurugram-based iXRLabs provides experiential and immersive virtual reality (VR) educational modules in engineering, medicine, and sciences to universities and colleges.
iXRLabs, a Virtual Reality (VR) ed-tech startup for higher education announced on Monday that it has raised $800,000 in seed funding. The round was led by an angel investor from the infrastructure development industry. The funds will be used for scaling up the product.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often
IST3 Min(s) Read
FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal
IST9 Min(s) Read
State Bank of India sharply hikes term deposit rates
IST2 Min(s) Read
Gurugram-based iXRLabs provides experiential and immersive virtual reality (VR) educational modules in engineering, medicine, and sciences to universities and colleges. The start-up aims to aid higher education by empowering educators to create immersive and engaging learning experiences in the classroom and prepare students for the real-life workplace environment.
By next year, iXRLabs said in a statement that it plans to accelerate its virtual lab by developing more than 500 VR modules across engineering, medical and science domains. iXRLabs also added that it would drive a greater focus on building advanced analytics within the product to drive measurable outcomes among students. iXRLabs currently is deployed at 20 institutions and plans to scale it to over 200 institutes in the coming financial year.
Commenting on the funds raised, Nihar Madkaiker, Co-Founder of iXRLabs said, “As a mechanical engineer myself, I have seen the gap between theoretical learning and the practical application of the same. Practical lab sessions are often insufficient to bridge this."
He also said that industrial applications and tours are hard to conduct and require significant time and effort to visit. These challenges hamper learning and increase the industry-academia gap among students. "iXRLabs VR platform allows students to conduct experiments inside a virtual lab, visit various industrial tours, visualize the processes, and explore life-size industrial equipment, at a fraction of the cost and from the safety of the classrooms.”
Talking about further expansion plans Madkaiker added, “We are aiming to take the product to over 1,000 colleges, impact over a million students and be among the leading higher education enablers by the year 2025.”
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!