Virtual Reality ed-tech startup iXRLabs raises $800,000 seed investment

iXRLabs, a Virtual Reality (VR) ed-tech startup for higher education announced on Monday that it has raised $800,000 in seed funding. The round was led by an angel investor from the infrastructure development industry. The funds will be used for scaling up the product.

Gurugram-based iXRLabs provides experiential and immersive virtual reality (VR) educational modules in engineering, medicine, and sciences to universities and colleges. The start-up aims to aid higher education by empowering educators to create immersive and engaging learning experiences in the classroom and prepare students for the real-life workplace environment.

By next year, iXRLabs said in a statement that it plans to accelerate its virtual lab by developing more than 500 VR modules across engineering, medical and science domains. iXRLabs also added that it would drive a greater focus on building advanced analytics within the product to drive measurable outcomes among students. iXRLabs currently is deployed at 20 institutions and plans to scale it to over 200 institutes in the coming financial year.

Commenting on the funds raised, Nihar Madkaiker, Co-Founder of iXRLabs said, “As a mechanical engineer myself, I have seen the gap between theoretical learning and the practical application of the same. Practical lab sessions are often insufficient to bridge this."

He also said that industrial applications and tours are hard to conduct and require significant time and effort to visit. These challenges hamper learning and increase the industry-academia gap among students. "iXRLabs VR platform allows students to conduct experiments inside a virtual lab, visit various industrial tours, visualize the processes, and explore life-size industrial equipment, at a fraction of the cost and from the safety of the classrooms.”