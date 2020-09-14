Virat Kohli roped in as Brand Ambassador by EdTech major Great Learning

One of India’s leading edtech companies for professional and higher education, Great Learning today announced the appointment of Virat Kohli, as its brand ambassador. The captain of the Indian cricket team and the world’s #1 batsman, who also topped a recent ranking of India’s most powerful celebrities, will now be the face of the Great Learning brand. He will lead the brand’s latest ‘Power Ahead’ campaign, which underlines the importance of lifelong learning and showcases how high quality learning at the right time can help professionals and students power ahead in their careers.

“Virat is the obvious choice to be our brand ambassador because he best embodies the Great Learning ethos of excellence and continuous learning. He exemplifies hard work, integrity and ambition; values that are critical to reach the pinnacle of success in any field. The respect that he commands globally, across all age groups and the connection that he has with the youth make him the perfect partner to deliver our message of ‘powering ahead’ in one’s career through online learning. We, at Great Learning, are looking forward to this association with Virat through which we wish to spread the message that now, through the high quality online learning offered by Great Learning, anyone can grow and succeed as long as they have the desire and put in the effort”, said Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning.

Virat Kohli said, “Great Learning is a leader in the professional learning space and has built a reputation for delivering high quality education and career transformations. Upskilling is all about one’s aspiration to get better every day and willingness to work really hard for it. It is something I closely identify with. I also share the same passion for excellence that Great Learning does and am excited about our association.”

Great Learning is launching a multi-film campaign with Virat Kohli during the upcoming Dream 11 IPL, where the brand is an Associate Sponsor on Disney + Hotstar. The films showcase Virat reflecting on the brand's philosophy of continuous learning being a necessity for sustained career growth. The brand also launched its first TV campaign, earlier this month, promoting the idea that those who learn are the ones who get ahead in their careers and lives.

Great Learning has so far delivered over 30 million hours of transformational learning from over 140 countries that have empowered over 3 lakh learners by helping them upskill in technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Digital marketing and more.

In March 2020, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Great Learning also launched its free learning resource, the Great Learning Academy to help professionals upskill themselves. Over 4 lakh learners have already benefited from the platform including employees from 700 leading global and Indian MNCs and PSUs as well as students from over 1,000 universities and colleges including IITs, IIMs, and NITs.