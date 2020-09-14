Startup Virat Kohli roped in as Brand Ambassador by EdTech major Great Learning Updated : September 14, 2020 01:49 PM IST Great Learning today announced the appointment of Virat Kohli, as its brand ambassador. Great Learning has so far delivered over 30 million hours of transformational learning from over 140 countries The venture claims, its programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply