Virat Kohli quits as Test captain, says cannot be 'dishonest' to team if he cannot give 120%

Vijay Anand
The feisty right-handed batsman said he would not be able to give his "120 percent" to the task and that he cannot be "dishonest" to his team, in a statement on Twitter announcing his resignation.

Virat Kohli on Saturday stepped down as India's Test cricket captain following a 1-2 away defeat to South Africa on Friday. In a statement announcing his resignation, Kohli said, "I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and I can't do that,  it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and cannot be dishonest to my team."
Kohli has had a turbulent time of it lately, starting with his unceremonious axing as India's one-day international cricket captain. More recently, he was under the spotlight after reacting furiously to a contentious DRS decision that went South Africa's way in the third and final Test match. His on-field behaviour attracted criticism from a few former cricketers, some of whom had played alongside Kohli for the national side.
