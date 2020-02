Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli have invested in new-age insurance startup Digit, as per filings sourced from business intelligence platform paper.vc.

Kohli and Sharma together invested Rs 2.5 crore in the startup, as per the filings. The funding by the two celebrities is part of the larger round of $84 million that the company had last month.

In January, Digit Insurance announced that it received approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to raise $84 million from three growth equity investors -- A91 Partners, Faering Capital and TVS Capital.

Digit is a new-age general insurance company started by Kamesh Goyal and backed by Canada-based Fairfax Group. The company previously raised two rounds of funding amounting to $140 million.

The company claims that within 2 years of operation, it now serves more than 5 million customers and has achieved close to $300 million of annualised premium.