Vinod Khosla quotes Warren Buffett amid funding winter

The billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla said India is best positioned to take advantage of Chinese management of Covid-19.

Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla on July 7 acknowledged that the funding environment is down, but all it means is your competition is also not getting funding.

Speaking at Moneycontrol Startup Conclave via video conferencing, Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures and early investor in OpenAI, exuded confidence, saying the capital efficiency will go up. And with all retrenchments across sectors, it is a perfect time to hire for entrepreneurs.

Ace investor Warren Buffett always says that you should be "fearful when others are greedy …,” Khosla said, explaining the existing funding environment.